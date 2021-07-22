Indore: Keep self hydrated with no-calorie or low-calorie drinks to avoid kidney stone problems, suggests Dr Abhyudaya Verma

Indore: Urologists often see a rise in the cases in summer and monsoons, and the primary cause is dehydration. People tend to perspire more, take in lesser fluids and make lesser trips to the bathroom, resulting in dehydration.

Citing this, endocrinologist Dr Abhyudaya Verma addressed an online seminar and busted various myths about kidney stones along with sharing essential tips on fighting the issue.

“As a result of lesser intake of water, concentrated urine forms and there is less liquid to dissolve salts in the body, increasing chances of forming a stone, so first is to remember to drink plenty of fluids,” Dr Verma said.

He added that it's best to drink mostly no-calorie or low-calorie drinks and avoid alcoholic drinks because they result in increased fluid loss and unnecessary calories.

"In general, it is also helpful to avoid foods that have a lot of salt. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other health groups advise not eating more than 2,300 mg of salt per day. However, you may need more salt intake when sweating,” Dr Verma said.

Most importantly, he suggested dietary changes to avoid repeated formation of kidney stones.