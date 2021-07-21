Indore: As skies finally break, a little rain adds life to standing crop

Indore: The short spell of rain that started on Tuesday has given new life to the standing crops. If it did not rain for another two to three days, the crops may have withered. However, the rainfall is still not sufficient for the requirement of the crops.

The much-needed spell of rain started in the region on Tuesday night and continued intermittently and sparingly on Wednesday.

GS Koushal, former joint director of the agriculture department, said here on Wednesday that the rain had given new hope to crops in the Malwa region. The cotton crops of the Khandwa and Khargone areas, however, are growing well due to the availability of the Narmada river waters for irrigation. After plantation, the seeds need water to grow fast and, in case of scanty rainfall, the seeds fail to germinate and, at this stage, need resoling. The current availability of water has averted the need for resoling.