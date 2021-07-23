Bhopal: Nine goons stab cop, injure two others in Hamidia Hospital premises over parking dispute

BHOPAL: Nine goons allegedly stabbed policeman and injured another with a knife inside Hamidia Hospital compound on Thursday night. Due to timely intervention of a Dial-100 team, two goons were arrested from the spot and the injured cop was saved, said police.

The accused had gathered inside the campus and were gossiping around with their four-wheeler parked illegally on the road and the policemen had asked them to return home as they were roaming about without any purpose.

The incident brought to the fore, how goons have lost fear of law as this is the third such incident of attack reported on, on duty policemen, this year.

According to police, the constable Vijay Bahadur Yadav and head constable Vijay Yadav had reached Hamidia Hospital parking at about 11.45 pm after information that a few anti-social elements had gathered around.

Police said when HC Yadav asked them to return home as they had gathered around, without any purpose, the accused hurled abuses at them.

It led to an argument between the cops and goons and one of them, later identified as Ashu, brought out a knife and stabbed Yadav.