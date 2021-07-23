Indore: UGC asks for implementation of multidisciplinary, holistic education in universities, colleges

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities and colleges in the country to implement multidisciplinary and holistic education on their campuses in order to ensure the unity and integrity of all knowledge.

In a letter addressed to vice chancellors, UGC chairman Prof DP Singh said, “One of the fundamental principles as envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) that will guide both the education system at large, as well as the individual institutions within it is multidisciplinary and a holistic education across disciplines for a multidisciplinary world in order to ensure the unity and integrity of all knowledge.”

“The NEP 2020 thus envisages a holistic and multidisciplinary education that would aim to develop all capacities of human beings – intellectual, aesthetic, social, physical, emotional and moral in an integrated manner. Such an education will help develop well-rounded individuals that possess critical 21st century capacities in fields across the arts, humanities, languages, sciences, social sciences, and professional, technical, and vocational fields; an ethic of social engagement; soft skills, such as communication, discussion and debate; and rigorous specialization in a chosen field or fields. Such a holistic education shall be, in the long term the approach of all undergraduate programmes including those in professional, technical and vocational disciplines,” the letter stated.

Singh asked VCs to take appropriate action for implementation of multidisciplinary and holistic education in your universities and affiliated colleges and share the initiatives taken in this regard on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP).