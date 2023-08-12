Bhopal: Man Booked For Torturing, Assaulting Wife For 8 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police station staff have registered a case against a man for torturing and assaulting his wife for eight years.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Lokendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that the complainant woman P Madhu (34) had married P Nagraj in December 2013 following a love affair. She even changed her religion.

Two years after the marriage, she gave birth to a daughter. Soon after this, her mother-in-law began torturing her and used to taunt her by calling her impure as she belonged to another religion before her marriage.

Even after following Christianity, she was often harassed mentally and physically. Though Madhu was vegetarian, she was forced to eat non-vegetarian food.

She then joined ITI. On Thursday, she was on way home from office when she met a male friend at ISBT.

Both of them were talking to each other. When Nagraj witnessed this, he thrashed her in public view. He even tried to smash her head using a big stone, but was saved by locals.

Following this, Madhu approached Govindpura police and lodged a case against the accused. At present, she is staying with her daughter and mother in Subhash Colony of Ashoka Garden.

Investigations are on in the case, SHO Thakur said.

