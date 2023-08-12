 Bhopal: Man Booked For Torturing, Assaulting Wife For 8 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Man Booked For Torturing, Assaulting Wife For 8 Years

Bhopal: Man Booked For Torturing, Assaulting Wife For 8 Years

Though woman had changed religion, in-laws called her impure.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Man Booked For Torturing, Assaulting Wife For 8 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police station staff have registered a case against a man for torturing and assaulting his wife for eight years.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Lokendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that the complainant woman P Madhu (34) had married P Nagraj in December 2013 following a love affair. She even changed her religion.

Two years after the marriage, she gave birth to a daughter. Soon after this, her mother-in-law began torturing her and used to taunt her by calling her impure as she belonged to another religion before her marriage.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Truck Catches Fire On Indore-Ahmedabad Four-Lane
article-image

Even after following Christianity, she was often harassed mentally and physically. Though Madhu was vegetarian, she was forced to eat non-vegetarian food.

She then joined ITI. On Thursday, she was on way home from office when she met a male friend at ISBT.

Read Also
AIIMS-Bhopal Works With Telangana's AIIMS-Bibinagar To Develop More Potent Treatment For Asthma
article-image

Both of them were talking to each other. When Nagraj witnessed this, he thrashed her in public view. He even tried to smash her head using a big stone, but was saved by locals.

Following this, Madhu approached Govindpura police and lodged a case against the accused. At present, she is staying with her daughter and mother in Subhash Colony of Ashoka Garden.

Investigations are on in the case, SHO Thakur said.

Read Also
MP: BJP Office-Bearers Submit Application To Lodge FIR Against Congress Leaders, Including Priyanka...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Newborn Dies After Birth At Clinic In Satna, Kin Create Ruckus

MP: Newborn Dies After Birth At Clinic In Satna, Kin Create Ruckus

MP: Congress Workers Submit Memorandum Against BJP Leader

MP: Congress Workers Submit Memorandum Against BJP Leader

CM Chouhan To Perform Bhumi Pujan Of Development Works Worth Rs 1007 Crore In Budhni Today

CM Chouhan To Perform Bhumi Pujan Of Development Works Worth Rs 1007 Crore In Budhni Today

Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out In Ganj Basoda

Madhya Pradesh: Voter Awareness Rally Taken Out In Ganj Basoda

Madhya Pradseh: Colour Week Concludes At Champs Fun School In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradseh: Colour Week Concludes At Champs Fun School In Narmadapuram