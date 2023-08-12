MP: BJP Office-Bearers Submit Application To Lodge FIR Against Congress Leaders, Including Priyanka Gandhi In Indore

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers in Indore has submitted an application to lodge an FIR against the Congress leaders, including Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi following her tweet accusing the state government of corruption.

The BJP workers staged a protest and submitted the application at Sanyogita Ganj police station in the city on Saturday.

BJP Legal Cell, Indore Coordinator Nimesh Pathak said, "We have come to file a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi, former MP CM Kamal Nath and former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Arun Yadav. The Congress party had made a letter viral on July 25 in which the letter was written in the name of Gyanendra Awasthi who was accusing the Madhya Pradesh government of taking 50 percent commission from the contractor. In our investigation it was revealed that no person named Gyanendra Awasthi is a contractor."

An FIR should be lodged against the Congress leaders

"If there was such a person, the Congress would have brought him in front and held a press conference by now. We demand that an FIR should be lodged against the Congress leaders who made the letter viral and that the letter should also be investigated," he added.

On the other hand, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ram Sanehi Mishra said, "Office-bearers of BJP had come to the police station and complained against the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and others. Facts will be collected into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly."

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi shared a snap of newspaper cutting on Twitter on Friday evening and wrote, "In Madhya Pradesh, the contractors' union has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, complaining that the payment is received only after paying 50 percent commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40 percent commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption."

"The people of Karnataka ousted the government of 40 percent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government of 50 percent commission from the power," She further wrote.

