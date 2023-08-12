AIIMS-Bhopal Works With Telangana's AIIMS-Bibinagar To Develop More Potent Treatment For Asthma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS-Bhopal is jointly working with AIIMS-Bibinagar in Telangana, to find a more potent treatment from Asthmatic patients. The top medical institutes are focusing to develop a drug that targets the molecule IL-33, a cytokine released from damaged lung airways.

Asthmatic patients displayed elevated levels of IL-33 and IgE, an immunoglobulin associated with allergies and asthma. Notably, IL-33 levels correlated with IgE levels in asthmatic patients, providing crucial insights into the disease mechanisms.

Findings strongly implicate IL-33 as a key player in asthma development, opening doors to innovative therapeutic strategies.

The AIIMS Bhopal research team delved into the role of interleukins, key proteins involved in immune responses, in asthma pathogenesis. Their focus turned to IL-33, a cytokine released from damaged lung airways.

All About Asthma

Asthma, a chronic inflammatory lung disease affecting millions worldwide, has been the focus of a groundbreaking study by researchers at AIIMS Bhopal.

Asthma is characterized by inflamed and narrowed airways, leading to breathing difficulties, chest pain, coughing, and wheezing. In severe cases, it can even be life-threatening. While glucocorticosteroid therapy is commonly used, its numerous side effects have prompted researchers to seek alternative solutions.

