MP News: State Not Getting Single Penny For Several Central Schemes

Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the double-engine government, the smaller engine is not getting enough importance from the bigger one.

Because the BJP is ruling the state and the Centre, it is called the double-engine government.

But the state is not receiving enough funds for running the Centre-sponsored schemes.

There are many schemes for which the departments have not received a single penny the past six months.

A little amount of funds has been given for a few schemes, most of which are run under the Centre-state sponsorship.

There are a few schemes for which funds were not provided in this financial year.

The Centre was supposed to give Rs 8,531 crore for the Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs 660 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Janman Awas Yojna, Rs 90 crore for the Deendayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Yojna, Rs 480 crore for the National Rural Livelihood Mission, Rs 100 crore for the Stars Project, Rs 86 crore for the Non-institutional Care Sponsorship Yojna, Rs 59 crore for the National Family Assistance Scheme, Rs 250 for Housing for All, Rs 54 crore for the smart cities in Jabalpur and Ujjain, Rs 477 crore for the scholarship scheme, and Rs 93 crore for the National Ayush Mission to the state in 2025-26.

But the state did not get a single penny under these schemes.

There are many other schemes for which the state has received a little amount of funds, although over half of the current year has passed.

Out of Rs 142 crore meant for Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, the state got only Rs 25 crore.

Similarly, the Centre has so far given Rs 170 crore for the Prime Minister Rural Road Project out of Rs 810 crore.

Likewise, the state has received Rs 30 crore out of Rs 356 crore under Nirmal Bharat Abhiyan.

For Ayushman Bharat, the Centre gave Rs 114 crore out of Rs 765 crore, and for the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension scheme, the state got only Rs 197 crore out of Rs 1,152 crore.

According to sources, there are a few schemes for which the state government has not given any funds of its share, so the Centre did not also give its share.

On the other hand, there are some schemes for which the Centre is not giving any funds.

The state government directed its officials to contact their counterparts at the Centre for allotment of funds.