Top 10 AIIMS In India As Per Latest Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 08, 2023

10. All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], Bathinda

9. All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], Mangalagiri

8.All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], Nagpur

7. All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], Rishikesh

6. All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], Bhubaneswar

5. All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], Bhopal

4. All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], Patna

3. All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], Raipur

2. All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], Jodhpur

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences - [AIIMS], New Delhi

