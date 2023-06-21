Top 10 Medical Colleges in Maharashtra Accepting NEET PG Score

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 21, 2023
Armed Forces Medical College, Pune offers PG courses like M.D., M.S., P.G.D., M.Sc., M.H.A., M.D.S, M.Ch.
All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR), Mumbai offers Diploma, UG, PG, Doctorate, and Fellowship programmes.
Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune offers PG programmes, including MD and MS through its medical college Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre.
Bharati Vidyapeeth's Medical College, Pune offers Post Graduate Diploma in Child Health Paediatrics, Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Pathology, M.Sc. M.S General Surgery, M.D. Pathology, M.D. Radiodiagnosis, M.D. Radiodiagnosis, D.M., M.Ch. etc.
Ashwini Medical College Hospital, Solapur has Master of Surgey [M.S.], Doctorate of Medicine [MD] courses.
BJ Government Medical College Pune courses include M.B.B.S, B.Sc., M.D., M.S., P.G.D. and M.Ch.
Government Medical College, Aurangabad (GMC Aurangabad) offers postgraduate courses like MD/MS/PG Diploma/DM.
Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College, Mumbai offers MD Anaesthesiology, MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology, MD Paediatrics, MD General Medicine etc courses.
KJSMC Mumbai offers courses like Master of Surgery [MS] (Obstetrics & Gynaecology), Post Graduate Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology
LTMMC Mumbai: To get an admission to MD/MS candidates have to appear for the NEET-PG entrance exam.
