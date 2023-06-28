Bhopal-Indore Vande Express Runs With Only 47 Passengers On Day 1; Here's Why

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Train-- inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Bhopal, received poor response on Day 1. Only 47 passengers travelled in the 530-seat train in its very first run.

Notably, it was already being speculated that the train will be a flop on this route, due to several reasons including the short distance and fare.

Reason For Flop Is Speculated As Fare And Stops

One of the major reasons for this is that the Intercity Express running between Indore-Bhopal takes a little longer and travels for just Rs.100. Whereas, in Vande Bharat Express train, the fare from Indore to Bhopal is Rs 810 and the return fare from Bhopal is Rs 910.

Out of the 47 passengers only 6 passengers travelled in the executive class

Experts related to railways believe that due to high fare and less stoppages, getting passengers to sit in this train will prove to be a bit tricky.

The Intercity Express running from Indore to Bhopal leaves at 6:35 am. Apart from Ujjain, it also stops at Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore and other stations. Whereas Vande Bharat train will stop only in Ujjain. Many passengers get down at Sehore as well. If the stoppages of Vande Bharat train are increased then this train can get more passengers. Apart from this, the fare will also have to be reduced.

Regarding the fare, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Ratlam Division of Railways, said that the train has many state-of-the-art facilities. The fare has been fixed accordingly. Breakfast and dinner will also be available on the train.

Bus Facility From Indore To Bhopal Is Also A Challenge

More than 100 buses run daily between Indore and Bhopal. Their rent is also almost half. AC buses with the convenience of AICTSL reach Bhopal in three and a half hours and the fare is Rs 435. These buses are available at an interval of half an hour.

Apart from this, there are many drop and pickup points. Not only this, the taxis plying between Indore-Bhopal are also very popular among the commuters.

