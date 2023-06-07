 Bhopal Girl Elopes With Muslim Boyfriend A Day After Watching 'The Kerala Story' With Sadhvi Pragya
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Girl Elopes With Muslim Boyfriend A Day After Watching 'The Kerala Story' With Sadhvi Pragya

Bhopal Girl Elopes With Muslim Boyfriend A Day After Watching 'The Kerala Story' With Sadhvi Pragya

According to reports, the girl, who is a nursing student, had been in a relationship with her neighbor named Yusuf.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl from Bhopal, eloped with her Muslim boyfriend a day after MP Pragya Singh Thakur took her to watch 'The Kerala Story' to apparently educate her about 'love jihad'.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Damoh DEO Ink-Attacked For Giving Clean Chit To Ganga Jamuna School
article-image

The girl is a nursing student and went missing on May 11-- just 20 days before her marriage. She returned on May 18, watched the controversial movie surrounding 'love jihad' with Sadhvi Pragya to again flee on May 19. But, this time, with her boyfriend.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Viral wedding card reveals 'Anamika' converted to 'Fatima' in Jabalpur, her furious...
article-image

According to reports, the girl had been in a relationship with her neighbor named Yusuf. She eloped with him just before her wedding, which was supposed to take place on May 30.

In response, her family filed a complaint at the Kamla Nagar police station in Bhopal. They alleged that Yusuf had taken a loan in the girl's name and was pressuring her to pay the installments for the same.

Read Also
MP: Khan or Khare? Damoh's Hijab Controversy Wakes Up With New Turn After VD Sharma Alleges Hindu...
article-image

Yusuf has a criminal record with over six cases filed against him.

Earlier, based on the complaint filed by the girl's family, Thakur, advised the girl to stay away from Yusuf and even accompanied her to watch the movie "The Kerala Story." The film had caused controversy, with opposition parties, including Congress and the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, accusing it of being a propaganda tool to defame a particular community.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Stuck In Borewell For 22 Hours, Sehore's 2.5-Year-Old Girl Further Slids Below 50...

Madhya Pradesh: Stuck In Borewell For 22 Hours, Sehore's 2.5-Year-Old Girl Further Slids Below 50...

Madhya Pradesh: From VVIP Baraatis To Lovely Couple, A Peep Into The Wedding Of Union Min Narendra...

Madhya Pradesh: From VVIP Baraatis To Lovely Couple, A Peep Into The Wedding Of Union Min Narendra...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Workers Booked For Ink-Attack On Damoh DEO Amid Hijab Controversy

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Workers Booked For Ink-Attack On Damoh DEO Amid Hijab Controversy

Bhopal Girl Elopes With Muslim Boyfriend A Day After Watching 'The Kerala Story' With Sadhvi Pragya

Bhopal Girl Elopes With Muslim Boyfriend A Day After Watching 'The Kerala Story' With Sadhvi Pragya

MN Buch remembrance lecture: Alirajpur poorest district in India, degradation of environ linked to...

MN Buch remembrance lecture: Alirajpur poorest district in India, degradation of environ linked to...