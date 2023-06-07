Bhopal Girl Elopes With Muslim Boyfriend A Day After Watching 'The Kerala Story' With Sadhvi Pragya

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl from Bhopal, eloped with her Muslim boyfriend a day after MP Pragya Singh Thakur took her to watch 'The Kerala Story' to apparently educate her about 'love jihad'.

The girl is a nursing student and went missing on May 11-- just 20 days before her marriage. She returned on May 18, watched the controversial movie surrounding 'love jihad' with Sadhvi Pragya to again flee on May 19. But, this time, with her boyfriend.

According to reports, the girl had been in a relationship with her neighbor named Yusuf. She eloped with him just before her wedding, which was supposed to take place on May 30.

In response, her family filed a complaint at the Kamla Nagar police station in Bhopal. They alleged that Yusuf had taken a loan in the girl's name and was pressuring her to pay the installments for the same.

Yusuf has a criminal record with over six cases filed against him.

Earlier, based on the complaint filed by the girl's family, Thakur, advised the girl to stay away from Yusuf and even accompanied her to watch the movie "The Kerala Story." The film had caused controversy, with opposition parties, including Congress and the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, accusing it of being a propaganda tool to defame a particular community.