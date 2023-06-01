Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: CM Chouhan leads cleanliness drive in Durga colony, collects garbage from households

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : To encourage residents to drive Bhopal to the cleanest city title, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in a cleanliness drive in Durga Colony, Ward No. 7 on the occasion of Bhopal Gaurav Diwas on Thursday.

The event, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aims to highlight the significance of proper waste disposal.

With a determination to set an example, Chouhan actively participated in the drive. He personally collected household waste from residents, carrying their dustbins and disposing of the garbage in the designated waste collection vehicle. His hands-on involvement served as a powerful message, emphasizing the importance of individual responsibility in keeping the community clean.

The cleanliness drive was part of BJP's broader Swachh Bharat Mission, which aims to create a cleaner and healthier environment across the state. By actively engaging with the citizens and demonstrating proper waste management practices.

The event garnered significant attention and appreciation from local residents, who applauded Chauhan’s commitment. It served as a reminder for everyone to contribute to the collective efforts of achieving a cleaner and greener society.