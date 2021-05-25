Bhopal: ExtraChildhood's online campaign #ExtraHappiness spreads happiness among corona patients and doctors

BHOPAL: ExtraChildhood, a group in the city, plans to spread happiness among corona patients and doctors through its online campaign, '#ExtraHappiness'.

Covid-19 patientsówhether isolated in their homes, or at Covid Care Centres, or admitted to hospitalsóhave to battle not only the disease, but also loneliness, negativity and gloom. Doctors battling the pandemic are also stressed.

"We want to inject happiness into their lives. We want to lighten their mood, to draw them away from negativity," says Sanjeev Dubey, founder of the group.