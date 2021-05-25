Madhya Pradesh to float global tender for Covid vaccines, decision taken at cabinet meeting held virtually

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government has decided to float a global tender to purchase Covid-19 vaccines. The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting held virtually on Tuesday.

The central government had recently passed the responsibility of procuring vaccines to states through global tender. Earlier, some states including Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Maharashtra floated global tender, but the major vaccine manufacturing companies refused to entertain the states.

Briefing the cabinet decisions, spokesperson of state cabinet Narottam Mishra said the health department has been told to float a global tender to meet demands of Covid-19 vaccine.