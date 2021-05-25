Madhya Pradesh to float global tender for Covid vaccines, decision taken at cabinet meeting held virtually

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government has decided to float a global tender to purchase Covid-19 vaccines. The decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting held virtually on Tuesday.
The central government had recently passed the responsibility of procuring vaccines to states through global tender. Earlier, some states including Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Maharashtra floated global tender, but the major vaccine manufacturing companies refused to entertain the states.
Briefing the cabinet decisions, spokesperson of state cabinet Narottam Mishra said the health department has been told to float a global tender to meet demands of Covid-19 vaccine.
Besides, the state government has also decided to constitute five cabinet sub-committees to deal with Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh. Though, the names of the committee and its members remain to be announced, Mishra said each committee will be assigned separate work.
The decision of constituting sub-committees has been taken to deal with unlock process, oxygen shortage, availability of proper treatment, vaccination and recruitment in health department.
Mishra further said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed all ministers to visit their respective districts, they are in-charge for Covid-19, and hold a meeting with crisis management committee.
“As unlocking process is to start from June 1, all ministers have been asked to discuss all issues related to their districts with the crisis management committee and submit a report to the state cabinet sub-committee. The decision on the unlock process will be taken by the cabinet sub-committee following recommendation of the district crises management committee,” Mishra said.
Apart from these two major decisions, the government has given green signal for recruitment in health department and age relaxation in Covid-19 appointment scheme on compassionate ground.
