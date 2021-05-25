Bhopal: Five ministerial panels to be set up to make plans for Covid-19

Review should be done in Bhopal, Indore

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that special attention should be paid to five districtsóBhind, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Jhabua and Alirajpurówhere lockdown has been partially lifted. The virus should not spread in those districts, he said, adding that it should also be ensured that 100% people wear masks. More than 100 cases were being reported from Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior, he added.

Chouhan voiced concern over the rising number of cases in Bhopal and Indore.

He asked the officials to review the reasons for the rising number of cases in those two districts and bring the virus under control.

Chouhan expressed displeasure at the crowd that gathered at a Mandi in Jabalpur and asked the collector to take action against the guilty.

Chouhan also said that planes should be used to fetch Amphotericin-B injections to treat black fungus.