Bhopal: Five ministerial panels to be set up to make plans for Covid-19

BHOPAL: Once the second wave of the Covid-19 is brought under control, five ministerial committees will be formed to make a strategy for further action. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the statement at a meeting with former ministers of the Cabinet on Tuesday. After that, Chouhan held a separate meeting with the ministers who were present in Bhopal to discuss the next strategy to deal with the coronavirus.
Home minister Narottam Mishra, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang and other ministers were present at the meeting. There will be a ministerial panel, vaccination drive committee, unlocking process committee, Covid-19 protocols campaigning committee and oxygen self-reliance committee. Apart from that, there will a hospitals management committee and a committee to make the health facilities available.
These committees will hold discussions with the district crisis management committees, development block crisis committees and city crisis committees and give suggestions.
Chouhan said that discussions would also be held with the people from whom suggestions about how to start the unlocking process would be sought. He directed the ministers to begin unlocking process on June 1, but it should be ensured that Covid-19 remains under control. An afflicted person should not be allowed to become a super-spreader, he said, adding that more people should undergo testing so that a patient can be identified.
Review should be done in Bhopal, Indore
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that special attention should be paid to five districtsóBhind, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Jhabua and Alirajpurówhere lockdown has been partially lifted. The virus should not spread in those districts, he said, adding that it should also be ensured that 100% people wear masks. More than 100 cases were being reported from Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior, he added.
Chouhan voiced concern over the rising number of cases in Bhopal and Indore.
He asked the officials to review the reasons for the rising number of cases in those two districts and bring the virus under control.
Chouhan expressed displeasure at the crowd that gathered at a Mandi in Jabalpur and asked the collector to take action against the guilty.
Chouhan also said that planes should be used to fetch Amphotericin-B injections to treat black fungus.