Indore: 9,000 strike work over the government's 'false' promises, covid work, sampling, home isolation hugely affected

Indore: The sampling of COVID-19 and home isolation was affected badly on Tuesday due to the strike of employees on temporary contract with the health department.
Over 9,000 employees, including AYUSH doctors, paramedical staff, lab technicians and others joined the strike to press for their demands, including over 800 staff members in Indore.
The strike also affected the facilities at Maa Ahilya COVID Care Centre and administration had to send the employees of Indore Municipal Corporation to handle the situation there as a large number of patients, in home isolation, was shifted there on Tuesday.
We will continue our strike indefinitely as no official or government representative contacted us regarding the same. We will not return to work and will intensify the protest if they try to threaten us.Divisional vice-president of Covid-19 AYUSH Chikitsak Sangh Dr Dinesh Sadhwani
Divisional vice-president of Covid-19 AYUSH Chikitsak Sangh Dr Dinesh Sadhwani, “We are engaged in Covid duties for the last one year but apart from making promises government hasn’t done anything to get us the increased payment of Rs 10,000, no insurance, and no respectable payment.”
He said the doctors have been demanding equal pay for a long time but their demands have fallen on deaf ears due to which they are forced to strike work.
“We will continue our strike indefinitely as no official or government representative contacted us regarding the same. We will not return to work and will intensify the protest if they try to threaten us,” Dr Sadhwani said.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya released an order to call for the candidates in waiting to fill the requirement vacant due to the agitating employees.
Patient ran away from hospital’s ICU
A COVID patient fled from the ICU of Greater Kailash Hospital on Tuesday. He was caught by the family members and staff outside the hospital.
The patient alleged that the hospital staff was planning to serve me a bill of Rs 5 lakh and he heard their plan after which he fled from the hospital.
Later, he was admitted again by the family members after pacifying him.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)