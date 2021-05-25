Indore: 9,000 strike work over the government's 'false' promises, covid work, sampling, home isolation hugely affected

Indore: The sampling of COVID-19 and home isolation was affected badly on Tuesday due to the strike of employees on temporary contract with the health department.

Over 9,000 employees, including AYUSH doctors, paramedical staff, lab technicians and others joined the strike to press for their demands, including over 800 staff members in Indore.

The strike also affected the facilities at Maa Ahilya COVID Care Centre and administration had to send the employees of Indore Municipal Corporation to handle the situation there as a large number of patients, in home isolation, was shifted there on Tuesday.