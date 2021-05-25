Indore: 330 black fungus patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, says minister incharge Tulsi Silawat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 330 patients infected with Mucormycosis or black fungus are undergoing treatment in Indore, informed Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat on Monday. He is minister incharge of Covid management in Indore district.

The cases in Indore are not only from the city but also from the nearby districts as well, Silawat said after a meeting with Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and doctors of the health department regarding the pandemic situation in Indore.

"Currently, 330 black fungus patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals across Indore. Several cases in Indore are from nearby cities," he said.

He added that a post-COVID care centre would be started where people, who have recovered from COVID-19, will be tested for black fungus. All tests will conducted free of cost.

Regarding the availability of Amphotericin-B, the injection used to treat the deadly infection, he said the city was facing a shortage. "The shortage of Amphotericin-B injection used in the treatment of black fungus will soon be taken care of," he said.