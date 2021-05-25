Bhopal: It is time to fight Covid and not to strike work, minister appeals to contractual health workers on strike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang has appealed to contractual health workers to call off strike as it is time to fight Covid in the state.

“Positive rate is reducing and recovery rate is increasing. Even bed occupancy has also reduced in hospitals. Therefore, health care workers should consider all these factors and end their strike,” he said.

He further said that government will consider their demands but it is not appropriate time for strike during the pandemic.

Around 20,000 contractual health care workers went on strike over salary discrepancies in Madhya Pradesh from Monday after their talks with state health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhay failed.

As per workers, they are getting hardly 40 per cent of salaries of what permanent staff get.