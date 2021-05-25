Bhopal: Akash Dubey, wanted in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections, surrenders before police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after police announced a reward of Rs 7,500 on him, Akash Dubey surrendered before Kolar police station on Tuesday evening. He was wanted in black marketing of Remdesivir injections.

However, the process of his surrender is in question. A video showing Dubey’s surrender went viral on social media. The video shows that Akash alighted from an autorickshaw and entered the police station. A man in video can be heard instructing Dubey to report to duty officer. Dubey went to duty officer’s room and informed him that he is Akash Dubey.

Superintendent of police (South), Sai Krishna Thota, refused to comment on the matter.

Akash Dubey, an employee of JK Hospital, was named in a FIR registered by Kolar police after arrest of three persons on May 13. The trio accused - Ankit, Dilpreet and Akash Saxena, had revealed that they had taken Remdesivir injection from Akash Dubey.

Dubey was on the run since then. Later, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had posted a photograph of Dubey along with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Twitter. Some BJP workers had also tweeted photographs of Dubey with former cabinet minister PC Sharma.