Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's Covid positivity rate drops to 3.39 per cent in over 10 days

"On Tuesday, the total number of positive cases reported is 4,222 while the count of those who recovered is 7,873. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 92.6 per cent," Mishra said on Tuesday.

On May 23, the recovery rate was 91.45 per cent, according to the minister.

The positivity rate is less than one per cent in 11 districts - Bhind, Alirajpur, Mandla, Jhabua, Agar, Dindori, Khandwa, Barwani, Singrauli, Kanti and Narsinghpur, while it is above five per cent in Indore, Bhopal, Sagar and Neemuch, Mishra said.

"Considering this, the corona curfew is gradually being relaxed in a number of districts in the state," he said.

The state government on Monday allowed "restricted relaxations" in the 'corona curfew' in districts where the positivity rate was less than five per cent.

Mishra also alleged that those part of the (Congress-led) United Progressive Alliance (UPA) had earlier spread false information about vaccines against COVID-19, but now they are saying that they are not getting doses for inoculation.