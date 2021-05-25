Believe it or not, THIS was said in the Supreme Court of India!

Supreme Court hearings may be of monumental significance to people in India and even beyond, but they're not quite the staid, dry affairs you might imagine. With COVID-19 severely limiting in-person interactions, there are countless glitches and gaffes that have come to light in recent days.

Over the last few months, lawyers across the world have turned themselves into cats on a Zoom call, blithely informed judges that their clients had been attacked by livestock and more. And the Supreme Court of India is certainly not lacking when it comes to banter and even discussions about "naughty gossip".

Below, we've put together a few quotes from incidents that were reported recently, featuring the esteemed judges of the Supreme Court and some of India's top lawyers. "Whenever I see you, I feel like opposing you," SG Tushar Mehta told Advocate AM Singhvi recently.

In another recent case, when the counsel apologised after sharing the screen during the hearing of a different case, Justice Maheshwari was quick to respond. "Here in this case also you’re guilty of rash and negligent driving. You drive wrongly, enter into a diff lane and enter into a different case," he was quoted as saying.

Take a look at some of the recent courtroom exchanges from India's apex legal body: