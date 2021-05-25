Indore: Army aspirants increase, NCC registrations up as unemployment rise due to pandemic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With unemployment on rise, a large number of youths are seeking a career in Indian army. Though it has been a struggle to register, the number of aspirants seeking registrations with National Cadet Corps has also multiplied.

Sharing these details, Brigadier HR Desai heading the NCC unit in Madhya Pradesh, said registration of cadets is on and last date will be extended as needed, since it is tough for cadets to register due to coronavirus pandemic.

“The extension has been allowed for registration of Junior Division Cadets on a wholly self-financing basis (Self Finance Scheme) subjected to certain conditions,” Desai said.

“This is part of NCC expansion plan under which the government has given approval for additional one lakh vacancies for out-of- turn allotment to NCC cadets in junior division/junior wing of private/quasi- government schools on fully self-finance basis,” Brigadier Desai said.

Under the scheme, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh NCC Directorate can register 5,600 additional cadets from the upcoming training session under self-finance scheme. Keeping in view the benefits of health, leadership, discipline and fitness that NCC helps to develop, many institutes are seeking to register NCC cadets. Following conditions have been laid for this.