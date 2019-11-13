UP Madarsa students to be trained in NCC, NSS

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a plan to modernise madarsas across the state and connect students with the social programmes of the government. It has now decided to impart cadet training course like NCC and NSS to these students.

Madrasa Board Registrar Raghavendra Singh said on Wednesday that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) are now working to modernise Madarsas to instil a sense of discipline among students. UP Madrasa Education Council has sent instructions to all madrasas in this regard.

Singh said, "The objective of the NCC is to inspire everyone for the sake of the nation. The Madarsa students will also get an opportunity to make a career in Indian Army. In addition to education and training, the students will get lessons for the service of the nation."

"The board will also see from time to time how many madrasas have followed the instructions," Singh added.

The registrar said that NSS training is also very important for the all-round development of madrasa students. In its training, students will be made aware on topics such as prevention of social evils, environmental protection, cleanliness, emergency or assistance for natural disaster.