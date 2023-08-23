Bhopal: Encroachments To Be Removed From Kaliasot, Kerwa Buffer Zones In Month | Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government will begin to remove encroachments from Kaliasot and Kerwa buffer zones from the next month. The government has set the deadline for removing encroachers after getting raps from the National Green Tribunal.

The Chief Secretary has also held a meeting with the officers and told them to remove encroachments. At the meeting, it was said that there are 30 Jhuggis and a school in the buffer zone.

It was decided at the meeting that the encroachments would be removed, and if necessary, the Jhuggis will be shifted out of the buffer zone. The encroachers in the buffer zones of Kerwa and Kaliasot belong to the rural area. So, the Rural Development Department has been asked to act against the encroachers through the district administration.

The NGT will hear the case on September 20 when the administration has to say what it has done to remove the encroachments. The NGT already asked the government to remove encroachers on a petition of Subhash Pandey.

Taking into consideration the NGT’s anger over the issue, the government is rolling up its sleeves to remove encroachments. (box) Builders to move SC over 30-metre construction zone The government is waiting for the next steps of the builders for removing structures from both sides of 30-metre no-construction zone in Kaliasot.

The government has submitted an affidavit to the NGT saying that it will follow the orders. The NGT has asked the government to remove the edifices and turn the area into a green belt by December 30. Now, the government is waiting for a decision of the Supreme Court.

1,133 NGT-related cases going on

As many as 1,113 cases related to the orders of NGT are going on. There are 30 cases in Bhopal NGT. On the other hand, there are ten cases before the principal bench of the court. A bunch of cases, related to encroachments on rivers and ponds and illegal mining, have been pending in NGT.

