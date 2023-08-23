Bhopal: Chouhan Gets Angry With ACS At SKY Event | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan got angry with additional chief secretary of technical education and skill development Manu Shrivastava at an event held for Sikho Kamao Yojna on Tuesday.

Offer letters were to be given to the youths selected under the scheme. The youths were called at 4pm and asked to sit at the venue. Chouhan reached the site at 7:30pm, and many youths left the venue before his arrival. The officials of the department tried to stop them.

Chouhan was supposed to the reach the venue at 4pm, but since he had to go to the Sevda area in Datia district, timing for the Sikho Kamao Yojna was changed to 7pm a day before. Despite this, the youths were brought to the venue and asked to sit there.

For this mistake, the Chief Minister got very angry. Singer Palak Muchhal was also called to the event, so that the youths may stay there, but after waiting for a long time, many of them left the venue.

Read Also MP: Maternity Ward Of Government To Be Renovated With Jeev Sewa Sansthan Aid

Youths wishing to work in malls, shops to be included in scheme

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the scope of the scheme would be extended and those who are willing to learn the functioning of malls and shops included in the Yojna.

The youths will undergo training and get stipend of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 a month under the scheme, so that one may get employment after developing skills.

He said 60,000 youths were given government jobs last year and the process was going on. The government has to find alternative sources of employment, Chouhan said, adding that a global skill park will soon be set up to impart training to 6,000 youths.

Read Also MP: Kileshwar Mahadev Goes On City Tour In Shahi Sawari In Neemuch

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)