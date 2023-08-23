 MP: Maternity Ward Of Government To Be Renovated With Jeev Sewa Sansthan Aid
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
MP: Maternity Ward Of Government To Be Renovated With Jeev Sewa Sansthan Aid | (PTI Photo)

Sant Hirdaram Nagar(Madhya Pradesh): An expectant mother was brought to Sant Hirdaram Nagar government community Health Centre in the mid night. She was suffering from severe labor pains. Her condition was pathetic.

Coincidently, the maternity ward of the Health Centre was also not in such a condition where the woman can deliver the baby. Looking to these problems family members immediately shifted her to another centre where she delivered a baby.

The next day Paramhans Sant Hirdaram Sahib Ji was told about this incident. He called on his disciples and asked them to arrange funds from the philanthropists for the renovation of the maternity ward of the Health Centre.

Secretary Jeev Sewa Sansthan Mahesh Dayaramani soon after Consulted philanthropists abroad and arranged for Rs 6.00 lakh to start the renovation work of the hospital.

article-image

