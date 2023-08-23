MP: Kileshwar Mahadev Goes On City Tour In Shahi Sawari In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): On Seventh Monday of the holy Shravan month, Neemuch Ke Raja Kileshwar Mahadev went out on a city tour in a palanquin along with a large number of devotees.

Devotees stood for hours to get a glimpse of the Shahi Sawari. Flowers were showered on the palanquin from welcome platforms set up all over the route. Prasad was also distributed to the pilgrims.

The air reverberated with chants of Om Namah Shivaya, Jai-Jai Shambhu throughout the sawari route. Voluntary organisations welcomed the Sawari at Kamal Chowk, Vijay Talkies, Patel Plaza and other locations.

The procession passed through prominent locations, including Railway Station Road, Chokkana Balaji, Agrasen Vatika and Fawwara Chowk, before returning to Kileshwar Mahadev temple.

The major attraction of the Sawari were bhajans by Delhi artist Sardar Badshah, Radhakrishna tableau, Brahma, Vishnu and Lord Srinath tableau and attractive Bhagoriya dance.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)