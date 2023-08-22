Bhopal Master Plan Online Hearing People Object To Catchment Area Provision On Bhauri Road’s Right Side | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The online hearing regarding objections to Bhopal Master Plan was held over the catchment areas located on Indore Road on Monday.

Residents who raised objections demanded that catchment area in certain localities should be allowed for residential or commercial use. One of the objections was given by Congress leader Govind Goyal who was represented by his son Venkatesh Goyal during online hearing.

Venkatesh told Free Press that his family owned land in Bhauri Zodh area. The land is on the right side of the road. On left side is lake area. “We had purchased land for big development project.

Now, land has become worthless and we cannot go for any kind of construction there. I have lodged complaint in this regard,” he said. He added that several constructions already existed on roadside.

“If it was a catchment area, then why were constructions allowed to come up,” he demanded to know. The online hearing started on August 9. Nine more hearings are left, which will be held till September 4.

In previous hearings, some people had objected to showing farms as open jungle area. They had demanded that open forest area clause should be removed as it would hurt farmers’ interests.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)