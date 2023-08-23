Bhopal: 40% Export Duty On Onions Protest Erupts Across MP, Mandis Remain Closed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mandis remained closed in several districts in the state on Tuesday to express protest against central government’s decision to impose 40% export duty on onions.

Mandis were worst affected in Malwa, Nimar regions. Similar protest was held in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab where farmers have demanded withdrawal of export duty.

The farmers took to streets to register protest as they said Centre’s decision came when onion prices had improved after months of slump. “If government wants to regulate price, it should regulate when onion is sold at throw away price in market.

Farmers do not get return of investment in agriculture,” farmer Kedar Singh said. Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) state president Kamal Singh Anjana said, “Our demand is withdrawal of 40% export duty on onions. In mandis, protest was staged to demand withdrawal of export duty.

It is not the proper way to regulate the price of agriculture produce.” In March this year, onion growers faced losses following a sharp slump in prices owing to a glut in production. It became worse due to occurrence of unseasonal rain and hailstorm in the state, which destroyed the standing crop.

Read Also Making Indore Beggar Free: Admin Plans To Crack Down On Disguised Begging

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)