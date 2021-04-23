Bhopal: Doctors the worst-hit by oxygen shortage

Quarantined in off hours

"My husband, Dr Siddhartha Dixit, and I are both manning Covid wards in a private hospital. Weíre on duty from 3 pm to 11 pm, with weekly breaks during which we are quarantined. In the wards, we have to check the vitals of the patients; update their medication charts and deal with their complaints. The number of patients is very high and, in this second wave, the disease is manifesting itself in many new ways. Every day, we see patients turning critical. The work is physically draining as we have to wear PPE kits for the entire duration of duty. That means we canít eat or drink anything for eight hours. Both my parents-in-law are also doctors and theyíre also involved in treating Covid patients"- Dr Chandrika Dubey Dixit

I feel very sorry and angry

"I've been night in-charge of the Covid control-room in a government hospital for the past 10 days. Iím on duty from 11 pm to 7 am. I have to be in a PPE kit for all of those eight hours. No eating or drinking or visiting washrooms during this period. Covid patients come to us and we decide whether to admit them. Most of them have low oxygen levels. Iím seeing that the number of patients is rising by the day. When I find that we canít admit a patient due to a lack of beds, I feel very sorry and angry. I confine myself to a room in my home after my duty hours. I donít get close to my children"- Dr Manish Suliya