Madhya Pradesh: Viral video 'heavily edited' to show minister in poor light: Prahlad Patel's office

Damoh/New Delhi: A day after a video surfaced purportedly showing Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel telling a man who sought oxygen cylinder for his ailing mother that he would get "two slaps", his office on Friday said the clip was heavily edited to portray him in bad light.

Sharing the full video of the incident, a representative of the minister said Patel was only placating the man and reprimanding him for using an expletive.

In the full video, the minister is seen asking the man not to use abusive language and telling him that he would get a slap if he kept on abusing.

He is also seen asking the man who denied him the oxygen cylinder. While the opposition Congress has took swipes at Patel over the incident after the edited clip was shared widely, the Union minister did not react to the accusations.