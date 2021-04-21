Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen cylinders looted in Damoh hospital, twice in two days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On a day when the Madhya Pradesh government claimed it had a surplus supply of oxygen, shocking visuals of people ransacking the oxygen storeroom and looting cylinders from Damoh district hospital have emerged, according to INDIA TODAY website.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night at Damoh district hospital, which is a dedicated Covid hospital of the district.

Doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital had to briefly halt the work after loot. Work was resumed after police beefed up security at the hospital campus. A similar incident took place at the hospital on Monday as well. While the incident was reported to the police, no one was booked.

“After Monday’s incident, police and the district administration were informed. On Tuesday, it was repeated again. The police were again informed, but under such circumstances, it is becoming increasingly difficult for doctors and paramedic staff to perform their duties," Damoh district hospital civil surgeon Dr Mamta Timoti said.