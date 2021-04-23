Madhya Pradesh: Smooth oxygen supply was intent, never stalled Covid hearing before High Courts, says apex court

New Delhi/Bhopal: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed dissatisfaction at the accusations levelled at its move to redirect to itself all Covid-related cases, which were being by various High Courts across the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice L.N. Rao and Justice S. Ravindra Bhat said members of the Bar without even reading the order or it being released, "non-existent" intentions were being imputed.

The bench queried senior advocate and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh, "You have read the order. Is there any intention to transfer the case?"

The bench said: "Is this the way orders are spoken of outside even when no orders passed?"

Expressing its dissatisfaction, the bench further added that even before reading the order, there was criticism about something which was not there in order. "This is how the institution is being destroyed", said the bench.