Bhopal: DGP VK Singh meets Kamal Nath, removal uncertain

According to sources, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is not favour of removing the present DGP.

The DGP also informed Nath about what actually happened in Rajgarh.

Nath is angry about a DSP being asked to inquire into the incident in which the collector had slapped an ASI.

The Chief Minister has also taken exception to Singh’s writing a letter to Principal Secretary (home) blaming the collector for the incident.

Nevertheless, removal of Singh will not be easy, because according to an order of the Supreme Court, the tenure of a DGP should be at least two years.

If the matter goes to the SC the government may find itself in trouble.

There are many hurdles in appointing special DG cyber cell and head of SIT probing honey-trap case Rajendra Kumar as DGP.

Before shifting Kumar from SIT, the government has to take permission from the high court.

Since Kumar will retire after six months and 21 days, he cannot be included in the panel for DGP.

The officer who will retire after six months cannot be included in the panel of DGP. Thus difficulties may crop up in the process of appointing Kumar as DGP.