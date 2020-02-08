Bhopal: DGP VK Singh meets Kamal Nath, removal uncertain

BHOPAL: Amid possibilities of removal, Director General of Police VK Singh called on Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday.
During the meeting, Nath told Singh that a letter was sent to the UPSC for not taking its panel into consideration for some technical reasons.
Just after the meeting between Nath and Singh, it was believed that the process to remove Singh might be put off for a few days.
There were possibilities that Singh would be removed from the post of DGP and shifted to another place.
Singh is trying to get empanelment for the post of DG at the Centre. So he may be given relief for a few days.
According to sources, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh is not favour of removing the present DGP.
The DGP also informed Nath about what actually happened in Rajgarh.
Nath is angry about a DSP being asked to inquire into the incident in which the collector had slapped an ASI.
The Chief Minister has also taken exception to Singh’s writing a letter to Principal Secretary (home) blaming the collector for the incident.
Nevertheless, removal of Singh will not be easy, because according to an order of the Supreme Court, the tenure of a DGP should be at least two years.
If the matter goes to the SC the government may find itself in trouble.
There are many hurdles in appointing special DG cyber cell and head of SIT probing honey-trap case Rajendra Kumar as DGP.
Before shifting Kumar from SIT, the government has to take permission from the high court.
Since Kumar will retire after six months and 21 days, he cannot be included in the panel for DGP.
The officer who will retire after six months cannot be included in the panel of DGP. Thus difficulties may crop up in the process of appointing Kumar as DGP.
SC may come in way: Ajay Dubey
A social worker Ajay Dubey warned the government that he would go to the Supreme Court if the present DGP was removed.
Dubey said the SC had issued a six-point directive on his petition. According to the SC order, removing DGP before completion of his two years’ tenure without proper reasons is wrong.
If the government removes the DGP for some political reasons, he will move SC, Dubey said.
Govt wants yes man: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the government wanted a ‘yes man’ and not an honest and efficient officer.
The Congress’s way of working will only destroy the state, Chouhan said.
Similarly, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava said the government was trying to scare the honest officers by removing them.
Bhargava said that by working honestly DG VK Singh had simply written a letter seeking shifting of an IAS officer but the government was out to remove the DG.
Nath’s action has divided the state bureaucracy into two groups, he said.
