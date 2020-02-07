Madhya Pradesh: VK Singh's days as DGP numbered as state rejects UPSC panel

BHOPAL: Director General of Police (DGP) VK Singh is likely to be removed soon. After rejecting Union Public Service Commission’s panel on Friday, the state government is expected to send new panel for the post of DGP soon.
A DPC was held on November 13, 2019 and a panel of three names was constituted by the UPSC for the post of DGP. The names included 1984 batch IPS officers VK Singh, Maithli Sharam Gupta and VK Johri.
The state government had objected to the inclusion of Johri in the panel by UPSC. Claiming that the name of the officer was included by the UPSC, the state government maintained that it was a violation of UPSC bylaws. The state government also claimed that Johri had not consented to the appointment.
The state government had shot off two letters on July 15 and July 30, 2019 informing the UPSC about the willingness of various IPS officers for the post of the DGP. However, Johri’s name was not mentioned in any of the two letters.
VK Singh was appointed DGP of the state on January 30, 2019. Sources claimed that Chief Minister Kamal Nath was not happy with Singh’s working. They said that few incidents reported in the state during Singh’s watch have annoyed the CM time and again.
Names of several IPS officers are doing the round as most eligible names for the post of DGP. Special DG cyber Rajendra Kumar is the front runner. Names of IPS officers VK Singh and Maithli Sharan Gupta are already in the panel. State government’s decision to send a new panel of names indicates that it no more wants VK Singh to continue as the DGP. Besides, it also does not want Gupta as DGP.
Interestingly, ever since the DPC, file related to confirmation of VK Singh as DGP is pending with the CM’s office for the last four months. The CM is yet to give his consent.
