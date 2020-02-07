Madhya Pradesh: VK Singh's days as DGP numbered as state rejects UPSC panel

The state government had shot off two letters on July 15 and July 30, 2019 informing the UPSC about the willingness of various IPS officers for the post of the DGP. However, Johri’s name was not mentioned in any of the two letters.

VK Singh was appointed DGP of the state on January 30, 2019. Sources claimed that Chief Minister Kamal Nath was not happy with Singh’s working. They said that few incidents reported in the state during Singh’s watch have annoyed the CM time and again.

Names of several IPS officers are doing the round as most eligible names for the post of DGP. Special DG cyber Rajendra Kumar is the front runner. Names of IPS officers VK Singh and Maithli Sharan Gupta are already in the panel. State government’s decision to send a new panel of names indicates that it no more wants VK Singh to continue as the DGP. Besides, it also does not want Gupta as DGP.

Interestingly, ever since the DPC, file related to confirmation of VK Singh as DGP is pending with the CM’s office for the last four months. The CM is yet to give his consent.