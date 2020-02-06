MP DGP VK Singh praises Indore police, asks people to stay away from violent mobs

Indore: Madhya Pradesh DGP VK Singh praised the working of Indore police saying they were doing good work in curbing crime. The DGP reviewed the crime data and met the policemen in DRP lines and talked to them about the problems they face in their duty.
He said that strict action has been taken against land mafia and hinted that action would also be taken against those who were working for the land mafia behind the scenes.
He said the main purpose of his coming to Indore was to encourage better policing and to make the cops aware of their social responsibility. He said policemen who work under a lot of stress should take care of their health.
DGP said that IIFA award is being organised for the first time in the city and it will be a proud moment for everyone. But, it is also a challenge for city police and he expressed confidence that the police will do a good job during the award ceremony.
Referring to the mob lynching incident of Manawar in Dhar district, DGP said it was a regrettable incident and advised people not to become part of the violent mob. Replying to a query related to delay in police action, he said if any cop was found to be negligent, action would be taken against him.
Later, DGP along with the DIG reached the hospital and met victims of Manawar incident and their family members.
