MP DGP VK Singh praises Indore police, asks people to stay away from violent mobs

Indore: Madhya Pradesh DGP VK Singh praised the working of Indore police saying they were doing good work in curbing crime. The DGP reviewed the crime data and met the policemen in DRP lines and talked to them about the problems they face in their duty.

He said that strict action has been taken against land mafia and hinted that action would also be taken against those who were working for the land mafia behind the scenes.

He said the main purpose of his coming to Indore was to encourage better policing and to make the cops aware of their social responsibility. He said policemen who work under a lot of stress should take care of their health.