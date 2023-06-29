Bhopal: Delay In CUET Results Puts Students On Tenterhooks

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students, who had taken the common universities entrance test (CUET)-2023, are on tenterhooks as the exam results have yet not been declared even as universities -- which are not under the umbrella of the CUET -- have started the admission process.

The non-CUET universities, including Institute for Excellence in Higher Education, Assam University, Manipur University and Rajiv Gandhi University, have started inviting applications from students wishing to take admission.

The students are confused whether to pay the fee and take admission in any of these universities or wait for the CUET results to come.

Since there are a number of universities participating in CUET, one need not have to worry if they are not specific about the college.

Bhopal city topper Tanay Nigam said that he is eagerly waiting for the CUET results only as he has been opting for archaeology. Tanay said he was pretty sure to get his desired seat in the Delhi University.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) was supposed to release the answer key on Thursday but it is still not available on the website. I am hoping to get admission in history honours, he added.

A student of journalism, Sonali Shukla said “We will surely get admission, might not be in the desired college but there are a lot of options for those who are not specific. If we compromise with the choices, admission is not an issue. Yes certainly I will pay the fees to secure my seat after checking if it is refundable or not. So, at this point I have to take a calculative risk.”

A faculty of law department of Barkatullah University, Mona Purohit said that it totally depends on their performance in the CUET. There are universities which take up admission and even refund the fees later under UGC guidelines. So there are both options for students who can secure their seat as well as wait if they are confident about their performance.