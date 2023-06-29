Bhopal: Salary Of Rozgar Sahayaks To Be Raised from Rs 9K, To Rs 18K: CM

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, showering sops on everyone in an election year, has given a big gift to the Rozgar Sahayaks.

At a conference of Rozgar Sahayaks at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Wednesday, Chouhan announced increase in their salary from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000.

There are 20,000 Rozgar Sahayaks in the state. They will be given 50 per cent reservation in the recruitment of Panchayat secretaries, he said.

Besides, their services will not be directly terminated, he said, adding that action will be taken only after a departmental inquiry. The Chief Minister also said the designation of the Rozgar Sahayak would be changed to assistant Panchayat secretary. Chouhan said the Rozgar Sahayaks would be transferred and appointed the way Panchayat secretaries are recruited.

The Rozgar Sahayaks will be given leave, restricted leave, and women job assistants will get 180 days of maternity leave, he said. It will also be ensured that they are not asked to do any inhuman work, Chouhan said, adding that the job assistants will no more feel insecure. The role of a Rozgar Sahayak is analogous to that of Nal and Neel who worked for building a bridge for Lord Rama, Chouhan said.

In an era of information technology, nothing can be done without computer, and the Rozgar Sahayaks have got sufficient skill in handling a computer, Chief Minister said. Although the Rozgar Sahayaks are engaged for MNREGA, they work for all other departments, so the government has a responsibility towards them, he said.

