Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a jibe at the Congress party alleging that the Congress has always been in favour of the black money and this is how they operate.

Thakur made the remark while speaking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Tuesday.

"Congress has always used black money, this is how they (Congress) operate. They were in power for 10 years in the centre in which 2G scam, CWG (Commonwealth Games) scam, coal scam, submarine scam, Agusta Westland scam, National Herald scam occurred. Now, how could Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel be left behind when the master is corrupt," the union minister said.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Thakur said that a lot of corruption had happened in the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh.

"In the corruption of 75 years in the country, an example of CM Bhupesh Baghel has come who has committed multiple corruption. In his (Bhupesh Baghel) government, much corruption has happened and now Mahadev App corruption occurred. In Chhattisgarh, they say to do corruption and then do the 'Bhupay', which is to pay Bhupesh Baghel. CM Baghel took Rs 508 crores from the Mahadev App... Why didn't Bhupesh Baghel block this app? Did he hold a press conference and asked to block the app? Did he write a letter to block the App in the last four years," the BJP leader said? He further alleged that it was completely visible that CM Baghel was earning money from betting along with app operators who were engaged to use the betting money to come to power.

"How long will you (CM Baghel) run from questions? Now Chhattisgarh is saying, 'Bhaag Bhupesh Bhaag'. No matter how much you run away, the public will chase you away and then the investigating agencies will chase you away and catch you. Where Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are there, and Arvind Kejriwal is about to go, you will also get a place there," Thakur said.

Notably, the ED, probing Mahadev betting app case, had last week claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to 'startling allegations' that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that 'these are subject matter of investigation'.

Apart from this, reacting to the INDIA alliance, the BJP leader further said that he had already said, there was neither a leader nor a policy in the INDIA alliance and there was a flaw in their intentions too.

"As I had already said, there is neither a leader nor a policy in the INDIA alliance. There is a flaw in their intentions too. Most of the leaders in this alliance are surrounded by corruption, they have come together just to save themselves," he added.