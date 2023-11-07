Bhopal: Application Moved For ‘Default Bail’ To 17 HuT Men

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An application seeking default bail to 17 Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) men was moved in court on Monday.

The NIA had on Saturday filed 25-page charge-sheet against the accused in connection with HuT terror module. The charge-sheet was filed after the stipulated 180 days. The HuT has been branded terrorist organization by the Central government.

On May 9, 2023, Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) had registered an FIR under sections 120B, 153B and 121A of the IPC and sections 13(1)(b), 17,18 18, and 18B of the UA(P) Act-1967.

NIA investigation revealed that the accused were clandestinely recruiting and building their cadres in the state.

Advocate Pervez Alam said, “NIA filed charge-sheet of just 25 pages against 17 HUT men, which looks more like a formality. Hence, we have moved application for default bail. All of them were arrested under unlawful activities. ”

