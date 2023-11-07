IT Dept Raids Offices Of Som Distilleries In Bhopal, Indore Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Elections

Representative pic | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Income Tax department has knocked the doors of Madhya Pradesh-based offices of giant liquor group on Tuesday morning. The search operation has been conducted across Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, at a time when assembly election are barely 10 days away.

The IT department carried out a raid against Som Group owned by Jagdish Arora during the early morning hours of Tuesday . The premises of Som Distilleries spread across Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Raisen have been raided, along with searches conducted in other cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Cuttack and Bengaluru.

Income Tax is raiding Som Group of Companies. Raids are underway in Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Indore. The group is largely in the business of spirits, beer, and alcopop. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/CZMBzXtgvF — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

In total, more than fifty premises have been covered in the .Documents related to tax evasion were confiscated. The houses of senior officers of the group are also being searched by the IT officials. The Som group is the biggest beverage company of central India. Along with supplying the products in various cities of the country, it also supplies the products to more than two dozen countries including America, New Zealand, Germany, Norway, Britain, Australia.

The raid is likely to continue for some more days to know the exact tax evasion done by the group.

