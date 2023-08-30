 Bhopal: BJP Chief, Union Ministers To Flag Off 'Jan Ashirward Yatras' In Poll-Bound
Bhopal: BJP Chief, Union Ministers To Flag Off 'Jan Ashirward Yatras' In Poll-Bound

The second yatra will be inaugurated by Shah on September 5 from Mandla, which will reach Bhopal via Jabalpur, he said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 09:13 AM IST
BJP President JP Nadda | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): head of assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party will take out 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' from five places in Madhya Pradesh in the first week of September which will be flagged off by BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders.

These yatras, a mass outreach programme of the ruling party ahead of polls, will traverse through Vindhya, Mahakaushal, Malwa, Gwalior-Chambal and Bundelkhand regions before culminating in Bhopal, a state BJP spokesman said on Tuesday.

They will be flagged off by Shah, Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari from different places, he said.

Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh are due this year-end.

Nadda will flag off the first 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' (People's Blessing March) on September 3 from Chitrakoot in the Vindhya region and the march will reach state capital Bhopal via Niwari, the spokesman said.

The second yatra will be inaugurated by Shah on September 5 from Mandla, which will reach Bhopal via Jabalpur, he said.

On the same day, the Union home minister will flag off another march from Sheopur in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

On September 6, Gadkari will inaugurate a march from Khandwa under the Indore division, he said.

Besides, Defence Minister Singh will inaugurate a yatra from Neemuch in the Malwa region on September 4, said the spokesman.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said all these yatras will culminate in Bhopal on September 25, where a "Karyakarta Mahakumbh" (mega gathering of party workers) will be organised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited for the gathering, Agrawal said.

