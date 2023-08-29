Bhopal: IAS Niaz Khan Flays Kapil Sharma Show Over ‘Shikha’

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IAS officer Niyaz Khan came down heavily on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show over inappropriate presentation of ‘Shikha’ saying that it has been done just for the sake of laughter.

Sharing the screen shot of the show, the IAS officer in his tweet stated that it is Vedic Dharma for Brahmin to keep the Shikha but it is used for laughter in the filmi world. “ All the limits of meanness have been crossed… No Brahmin has taken objection to it,” he rued. In another tweet, he posted a video and said Shikha holds vedic importance for Brahmins and without ‘Shikha’ and ‘Janeu’ (sacred threat) Brahmin are not complete. Muslims give importance to their traditions and no one can mock their customs , he said, urging people to raise objections over the inappropriate presentation of ‘Shikha’ in the show.

Now, it is Rajya Niti Ayog

State government has come up with amendment to rechristen name of Madhya Pradesh State Policy and Planning Commission as Madhya Pradesh Rajya Niti Ayog. Member Secretary will be known as Chief Executive Officer.

Madhya Pradesh Rajya Niti Ayog will have CM as Chairman, Vice-Chairman of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Niti Ayog as Vice- Chairman, Minister for Planning as ex-officio Vice-Chairman, Finance Minister as ex-officio Vice-Chairman, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis as ex-officio Vice-Chairman and Chief Secretary as Member.

The functions and responsibilities of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Niti Ayog will remain same as those of Madhya Pradesh State Policy and Planning Commission.

