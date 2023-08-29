Bhopal: Court Notice To Over 7K Traffic Offenders; 30-day Deadline To Pay Challan Online

Files Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Virtual court of JMFC Nitendra Singh Tomar, on Tuesday, issued notices to around 7000 traffic offenders warning legal action if challan is not deposited within 30 days.

Traffic offenders have been sent links on their mobile phones to pay the fine. Traffic police had made challan for helmetless riding, triple riding and wrong parking and other traffic violations.

District prosecution officer Manoj Tripathi said, “Vehicles owners have to deposit an amount online on failure of which legal action will be initiated. The vehicle owners have been given the facility to pay challan from home.

“E-challans, heralded as a more effective method for handling violators, provide photographic evidence of the committed violations, such as running over red lights, over-speeding, or driving two wheeler without wearing a helmet, triple riding,” Tripathi said.

“This traffic violation is captured on cameras. Once captured on the device, a text notification is sent to the registered phone of the offender, outlining the violation and accompanying fine, which can then be settled online.”

The rationale behind this punitive approach is to ensure that repeat offenders face the consequences of their actions. Often, these individuals continuously flout traffic laws without addressing the penalties. Allowing such violations to go unpunished endangers the safety of other road users and undermines the efficacy of enforcement efforts, district prosecution officer added.

