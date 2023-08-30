Dissent Grows In Indore-4, Protest Held In Bhopal

MLA Malini Gaud | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dissent has grown against the Indore-4 sitting MLA Malini Gaud as a group of local leaders rebelled against her in Bhopal in front of party president VD Sharma and Union minister Narottam Singh Tomar.

Seeking a ticket change, the leaders stated that it is high time that the party ticket for the constituency, called Ayodhya of Indore, is changed.

The leaders allegedly stated that the dissent among party workers has been growing against the three-time MLA Malini Gaud.

They alleged that the popularity of the saffron party had climbed down in the constituency which is a bastion of BJP since 1990.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, who had wrested the seat from Congress in 1990 saw Laxman Singh Gaud as MLA for three consecutive terms. After his untimely demise, his wife Malini Gaud has been representing the seats since 2008.

She won the last election by a record number of votes but after that dissent started growing her. Now, many contenders are seeking ticket from the Indore-4 constituency including Mala Thakur, JP Mulchandani, Krishnamurari Moghe and others.