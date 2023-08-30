 Bhopal: Blood Cancer Patient Gives Birth To Healthy Baby In AIIMS
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A blood-cancer patient undergoing chemotherapy gave birth to a healthy baby at AIIMS, Bhopal.

According to AIIMS, the woman, a resident of Sagar, was five months pregnant, when she was diagnosed with blood cancer. The doctors in Sagar referred her to AIIMS Bhopal as the patient was pregnant.

Treatment of the pregnant cancer patient and ensuring the safety of the unborn child was a challenging task which the doctors here performed brilliantly. During the treatment, the woman was given a total of four sessions of chemotherapy. It was a normal delivery and the child is doing fine, the doctors said.

