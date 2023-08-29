Bhopal: Baseline Survey Of Happiness On Cards; Rajya Anand Sansthan Ready With Questioner To Ascertain How Happy Are You

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Anand Sansthan is all geared up to conduct the baseline survey of happiness anytime soon across Madhya Pradesh to find out the changes that have come in the lives of people in terms of happiness. The survey will be carried out separately in urban and rural areas covering around 35,000 residents. The respondents will be questioned on relationship, income, education, health, safety and security and other indexes .

IIT Kharagpur is the knowledge partner to Rajya Anand Sansthan and has helped in drafting the survey plan and preparing questionnaire.

An official of Rajya Anand Sansthan said in the rural survey six villages of each district will be covered and 65 people will be interviewed. In this manner, around 20,000 rural people will be interviewed in the baseline survey. Besides, at least 15,000 urban populations will be also covered in the baseline survey. Thus around 35,000 people will be interviewed randomly during the survey.

Survey on 11 indexes

The survey will be conducted on eleven domains including relationship and safety, security, income, education, health and health services, environment, social and cultural life, inclusivity, gender, infrastructure, transport etc. The questionnaire has been prepared for every domain.

Relationship index: For instance, in the relationship index, the people will be asked to think about the support and help they received during their troubled times and rate the support in the scale of 1 to 5 vis (1) Never (2) Rarely (3) sometimes (4) Often (5) Always. They will also be asked from whom they received help - family and relatives, friends, neighbours, community members and co-workers.

Personal Wellbeing Index: Here the people will have to answer how satisfied they are with the various aspects of life including Standard of Living, Health, Level of Education, Personal Success and Achievements in Life, Personal Relationship, Safety, Security, Community cum Neighborhood, Freedom to take decision about their own Life and occupation they practice.

Safety & Security : Under this index people will have to rate how safe and secure they feel in family, community, village, town, city, at workplace, in presence of security or police personnel, etc.

Chief Executive Officer of Rajya Anand Sansthan, Akhilesh Argal talking to Free Press said, “Baselines survey of happiness will be conducted shortly and questionnaire has been already prepared. The survey will be repeated at a convenient interval of time as this would help to know in which direction we are going,” the CEO said.

