 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express Cancelled From Feb 19 To 27; Check Other Train Cancellations
Passengers are advised to check the accurate status of trains before planning their journeys.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The South East Central Railway's Bilaspur Division has undertaken non-interlocking work at Ghunghuti station. As a result, certain trains passing through the Bhopal Division will be canceled on designated dates. The decision affects the Bhopal-Bilaspur Express, which will remain cancelled from February 19 to February 27.

Passengers are advised to check the accurate status of trains before planning their journeys. The railway authorities recommend using the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) service by dialing 139 to obtain real-time information about the status of trains.

The following trains have been canceled due to the non-interlocking work ongoing in Bilaspur division:

1. Train number 18234 Bilaspur-Indore Narmada Express will remain canceled from February 18 to February 25 at its originating station.

2. Train number 18233 Indore-Bilaspur Narmada Express will be canceled from February 19 to February 26.

3. Train number 18236 Bilaspur-Bhopal Express will not run from February 17 to February 25 at its initial stations.

4. Train number 18235 Bhopal-Bilaspur Express will be canceled from February 19 to February 27 at its originating stations.

Power cut in more than 25 areas of Bhopal

In more than 25 areas of Bhopal, there will be a power outage lasting 3 to 8 hours on Friday for maintenance work by the electricity company.

The affected areas include prominent residential localities such as Hamidia Road, Barkhedi Pathani, Char Imli, Nayapura, Rishinagar, Narendra Nagar, and New Sindhi Colony.

The impact schedule is as follows:

1. From 10 AM to 6 PM in areas around Janki Nagar, SS Tower, and nearby locations.

2. From 10:30 AM to 3 PM in B, C, D, and E type quarters, Char Imli, Ravishankar Nagar, Rishinagar, and surrounding areas.

3. From 12 PM to 5 PM in Nirmaladevi Gate, Nayapura, Rajhans Market, and surrounding areas.

4. From 1 PM to 3 PM in C sector, Pipliya Pendakh, Barkhedi Pathani, Narendra Nagar, and nearby areas.

5. From 1 PM to 4 PM in Rambha Nagar, Kabaddikhana, Shantinagar, New Sindhi Colony, Hamidia Road, and surrounding regions.

