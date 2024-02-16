Indore: ‘Pay Rs 30L In 20 Min Or Be Ready To Die’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The former driver of a businessman was arrested by the Rau police for demanding Rs 30 lakh from the businessman or face death. The accused who was frustrated as he was fired from the job had borrowed money from the company owner and other officials so he sent a message to an official of the company mentioning that he would kill the businessman and his daughter if he didn’t receive Rs 30 lakh within 20 minutes.

However, the accused was caught by the police within two hours of receiving the complaint. Ankit Patidar, purchase manager of Ditvi Export Company in Rau, lodged a complaint on Wednesday that he had received a message from an unidentified mobile number threatening to kill company owner Sachin Suley, who lives in Kodariya in Mhow, and his daughter with a time bomb if he did not receive the money as mentioned within the stipulated time. He told the complainant to send his driver with cash on CAT Road in Rajendra Nagar area.

After receiving the message, Ankit informed Sachin Suley and later lodged a complaint with the police. A case under sections 386 and 507 of the IPC was registered against the unidentified mobile phone owner. On the instruction of Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore, a team was constituted to identify the accused. The police started an investigation but the mobile number of the message sender was switched off. However, the police managed to identify the accused and arrested him.

Mahendra Singh Lodhi, a resident of Jabalpur was arrested by the police. He was employed as a driver in the company and he had lost his job. He had borrowed money from the company owner and other officials. The borrowers were asking him to return money so he prepared a plan to get money by threatening the company owner. A knife was also recovered from the accused.

Threat to kill sent via SMS from sister’s mobile

According to the police, the accused was preparing a plan to demand money from the company owner for many days as he needed money to repay his debt and for personal expenses. Finally, he took his sister’s SIM card and sent a message to the purchase manager from the same number. After that, he switched off the phone to mislead the police. Police claimed that he was arrested within two hours after receiving a complaint. The mobile phone and the SIM card which were used in sending messages were also seized by the police and further investigation is on.